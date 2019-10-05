Emmerdale's Charley Webb makes STUNNING post-baby appearance to support Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher

Charley Webb was in the Strictly audience on Saturday night, making a rare post-baby appearance to support Kelvin Fletcher, who she starred in Emmerdale with. The 31-year-old actress could be seen eagerly watching on from the audience in a stunning black, strapless number and the actress will no doubt be excited to see Kelvin take to the stage for his movie-inspired performance.

Charley could be seen in the Strictly audience on Saturday

Kelvin is partnered with professional dancer Oti Mabuse and the pair will be performing a Charleston to a song from Mary Poppins. Kelvin recently shared a video of himself practicing his dance moves with his baby son Milo in his arms. Kelvin revealed that: "Little Milo has been helping me with rehearsals for this weekend's #MaryPoppinsReturns Charleston. This soundtrack and this song especially has been on loop in our house for the last few months since taking Marnie to the cinema (her first cinema trip) to watch it. So I'll be doing my best and making sure I don't disappoint! I'm absolutely LOVING this #strictly experience, I feel so lucky."

As for Charley, she and beau Matthew Wolfenden welcomed baby Ace in July and he is their third child together, following nine-year-old Buster and three-year-old Bowie Grey. The couple married in 2018 with their Emmerdale co-star Lucy Pargeter acting as a bridesmaid.

Matthew portrays David Metcalfe on the Yorkshire-set soap while Charley played Debbie Dingle from 2002, joining the cast when she was just 14 years old.

