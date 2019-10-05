Strictly's Dianne Buswell speaks out after being hospitalised ahead of Saturday's show Dianne is partnered with Dev Griffin

Strictly's Dianne Buswell was rushed to hospital on Friday after being dropped from a height of 8ft onto her head and now the professional dancer has spoken out, letting her fans know she's "fine".

On Saturday morning Dianne, 30, tweeted: "Morning everybody thank you for all the lovely msgs of concern. We had an accident key word being accident it was not Dev's fault at all these things happen. But great news is I’m fine and we both cannot wait to dance tonight xxxx thanks again for your thoughts and well wishes."

morning everybody thank you for all the lovely msgs of concern . We had an accident key word being accident it was not devs fault at all these things happen . But great news is I’m fine and we both can not wait to dance tonight xxxx thanks again for your thoughts and well wishes — dianne buswell (@dbuzz6589) October 5, 2019

Dianne addressed the incident on Twitter

Dianne's fans were over the moon to hear the update. Many replied with good wishes, writing things like: "I'm so glad you're ok! Was so worried but so happy you're alright. Good luck tonight!" and: "So, so glad you're alright! You're so strong! Looking forward to seeing the routine later! Positive attracts positive."

MORE: Dianne Buswell reveals the sweet way she wanted to honour Joe Sugg during Strictly performance

Dianne and Joe started dating after meeting on Strictly 2018

MORE: Joe Sugg reveals what he really thinks of Dianne Buswell dancing with new partner

The redhead, who is in a relationship with YouTuber Joe Sugg, reportedly fell during rehearsals with her celebrity partner, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin. Dev was said to have lost his grip on the Strictly star while rotating her above his shoulders. Following the incident, BBC staff rushed to Dianne's aid and decided that she be taken to the hospital as she appeared groggy and potentially concussed.

Dianne was later released from North London's Barnet Hospital after receiving a diagnosis of whiplash and was back in the rehearsal studio by Friday night. It's currently Movie Week on Strictly and Saturday will see Dianne and Dev take to the stage to perform to a song from Disney hit Aladdin.

Ahead of the show, Dianne took some time out to gush about boyfriend Joe Sugg, saying that he "makes her laugh every day," "is so caring," and "has the kindest heart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.