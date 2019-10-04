Strictly's Gorka Marquez welcomed Gemma Atkinson home from work in the best way possible The Strictly stars recently enjoyed a Lake District break

Gorka Marquez made partner Gemma Atkinson a delicious-looking dinner on Friday to welcome the new mum home after her first day back at work. The Strictly professional shared a snap of the colourful dish on Instagram – and it looks like Gemma was in for a treat when she arrived home. Gorka had prepared a healthy stir-fry meal, including lots of broccoli, rice, mushrooms and peppers.

Gemma returned to work on Friday for the first since giving birth to baby Mia, but struggled to even drive away from home in the morning, not wanting to leave her new-born daughter. In a video posted to Instagram, the Hollyoaks star admitted: "On my way to work and I miss Mia already! I need to start the car and just deal with it. Come on. You can do it."

Gorka shared the delicious-looking dish on Instagram

The doting parents recently returned from their first mini-break away since Mia arrived, and the pair even managed to leave their little girl at home. Gemma, 34, and Gorka, 29, enjoyed a romantic trip to the Lake District and the pair kept their fans updated with all of their holiday antics. The former Strictly couple, who welcomed their first daughter in July, posted a series of photos of them out and about in the area - and their gorgeous pictures featured lots of lush greenery, rolling hills and stunning lakes – they even got up close and personal with some Canadian geese.

Gemma gave birth to Mia in July

But it was back to reality on Friday, with Gemma returning to work and Gorka heading to the gym for an intense workout. Although Gorka is appearing on this year's Strictly, he hasn't been given a partner so that he can spend more time at home with Gemma and little Mia.

