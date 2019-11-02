Ben Fogle reveals his special annual tradition with wife Marina in lovely tribute The couple that swims together, stays together…

Ben Fogle paid tribute to his gorgeous wife Marina with an endearing tweet on Friday. The TV presenter posted a photo showing himself and his spouse of 13 years beaming in the sea, which he captioned: "The reason I married Marina........November 1st swim in Cornwall #coldnotcoldactuallyfreezing."

The star came to fame in 2000 as part of the reality show Castaway

His fans were quick to comment, writing: "This is the best," "Awesome! One of the reasons I married my wife too," and "I’m so glad I spent my childhood in Cornwall, truly the most special place in Britain." A couple of followers joked that they weren't as hardy as the Fogles, with one commenting: "I wear a wet suit in August!" and another adding: "You're both very brave."

The star, who shot to fame on BBC reality show Castaway back in 2000, also shared a photo of the couple's black lab, Inca, and their daughter, Iona, who was wearing what looked like a flowing waterproof poncho. He captioned the sweet snap: "When your daughter steals your ‘sensible cagoule.'" The adventurer and his wife share two children: Iona, who was born in 2011, and ten-year-old son Ludo. They had a stillborn son, Willem, in 2014 and Marina also suffered a near-fatal acute placental abruption.

The reason I married Marina........November 1st swim in Cornwall #coldnotcoldactuallyfreezing pic.twitter.com/5SaqnGl7tB — Ben Fogle (@Benfogle) November 1, 2019

Ben paid tribute to his wife Marina's adventurous spirit

Ben came close to death himself after contracting a tropical disease in Peru in 2008, while filming for his series Extreme Dreams. He also suffered hypothermia and frostbite in an 18-day race across the Antartic Plateau, which he took part in alongside Olympic athlete and Strictly contestant James Cracknell. That hasn't put him off the great outdoors, however – whether it's a dip in the wintry ocean or a venture further afield. Ben travelled the world taking part in skydiving and fighter jet flights among other challenges as part of his TV show A Year of Adventures back in 2011 and climbed Mount Everest in May 2018.

