David Beckham shares rare photos from special day out with his children Victoria Beckham's husband and their kids shared a lovely meal

David Beckham enjoyed a lovely family day out with his children at the weekend. The retired footballer posted a series of photos to Instagram on Saturday that provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the special occasion – and it looks like it was a feast! The first photo in the dad-of-four's carousel showed eight-year-old Harper Seven and her oldest brother Brooklyn, 20, sitting behind a cake stand filled with doughnuts. Romeo smiled enigmatically, while Harper beamed next to him.

The former footballer shared a series of photos with three of his children

David captioned the sweet family moment: "Donuts for days ... Fun with the kids as always," adding a doughnut emoji. His next photo showed Harper and David and Victoria's middle son, 17-year-old Romeo, standing next to a seated Brooklyn, with their arms around their older brother. He held onto chopsticks and there was a selection of food in front of them. The third and final photo was taken in the restaurant as it was getting dark and showed David alongside all three children.

There was no sign of his wife Victoria or their youngest child, 14-year-old Cruz, but the family often spend time together as a group, with David and all four children supporting the ex-Spice Girl at the launch of her latest fashion collection in London back in September. His fans loved the sweet snaps, with several commenting by leaving heart emojis, and one writing: "Dave I wish u happiness bro." Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson added: "Cute!!!" and celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves simply wrote: "Yeah!!!"

The family supported Victoria at the launch of her latest collection in September

Earlier this week, David posted a series of snaps to his Instagram stories that showed he and his daughter getting hands-on with a dark eyeshadow palette, from Victoria's beauty range, Victoria Beckham Beauty. With Harper's help, he transformed into Arrow for Halloween. while the eight-year-old strongly resembled singer Billie Eilish thanks to a blue wig and black eyeliner. David jokingly captioned the photos of Harper applying his makeup: "Billie doing daddy's makeup with mama's makeup Sssssshhh," and: "Sorry mummy we used your makeup."

