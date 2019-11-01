Harper uses Victoria Beckham's eye shadow palette to give David a makeover Halloween in the Beckham household courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty

David Beckham's Halloween transformation this year was a family effort, thanks to the helpful hands of the Beckham ladies. Using Victoria's new makeup range and Harper's newfound makeup skills, David managed to successfully transform into the superhero Arrow. David posted to his Instgram story an adorable snap of his mini-me giving him the ultimate makeover. Using her Mum's sell-out eyeshadow palette in 'Tuxedo' Harper proved that beauty skills sure do run in the family as she applied the dark eye makeup to David perfectly. Well, when your mum has her own makeup line, it would be silly not to take advantage, right?

Victoria launched her self-titled makeup range Victoria Beckham Beauty in September and the launch was so popular that products sold out within 48 hours of its release - including this particular Smoky Eye Brick in 'Tuxedo' that Harper appears to be using. In his thread of Instagram stories, David joked: "Billie doing daddy's makeup with mama's makeup Sssssshhh" and the two continued to tease Victoria in another snap writing: "Sorry mummy we used your makeup" tagging Victoria's beauty account - oops!

But it doesn't look like David is the only Beckham to have been playing around in the Victoria Beckham Beauty vault; Harper was also seen sporting blue hair paired with hefty black tears in true Billie Ellish fashion and we're guessing she used none other than VB's Satin Kajal Liner in Black combined with some black liquid liner. Victoria took to her Instagram account to showcase Harper's epic Billie transformation writing: "Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!)" Looks like Halloween truly is a full-blown family affair in the Beckham household - where do we sign up to become Beckham? Asking for a friend.

