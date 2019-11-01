The Beckhams show a rare view inside their LA home - and just wait until you see their view! The Beckhams sold their previous LA mansion in 2018

The Beckham clan, minus mum Victoria who is busy launching her new makeup range, celebrated Halloween this year miles away from their usual London residence but in sunny LA. Having sold their previous Hollywood mansion in 2018 we have yet to see the new and upgraded Beckham pad since their previous property was sold, that was until now…. And boy was it worth the wait!

Posting to his Instagram David shared an array of adorable family snaps whilst the foursome got dressed up for Halloween. Whilst doing so the footballer revealed some rare snippets of the mansion that the family appear to be staying in and possibly their new residence - how exciting!

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham sell £25m LA home for huge profit

The family could be seen putting their incredible view of the Hollywood Hills to good use whilst they posed for various Instagram snaps of all their epic costumes. From the snaps, we can see a gorgeous infinity pool overlooking the outstretch of sunny LA which is equipped with marble stepping blocks across the water so to get an even more breathtaking view.

The pool area seems to follow a white marble theme with black accents and there is also a transparent glass gate around one side of the pool. In one image we can see what look likes a black marble outside shower area also guarded by a glass gate as well as a white garden table and matching benches, who doesn't love a bit of colour coordination?

Inside the Hollywood mansion, the family can also be seen posing against cream granite walls with rustic miss-matched brickwork. The textured walls' cream colour matches the floor which also appears to be light granite panels - how chic!

In David's snap of Harper applying his Halloween makeup in the living area, we can see gorgeously varnished dark panelled walls which we can only imagine complement the white granite floors perfectly and of course follow their chic black and white theme.

We can also spot some gorgeous white decorations throughout to equally complement the dark panelling such as a domed free-standing lamp, a long white marble cabinet and a collection of perfect white orchids. The living area is also beautifully lit by the floor-length glass doors alongside one side of the wall that looks out into the dreamy outside area and of course THAT view! We only have one question for the Beckhams, when can we come over?

GALLERY: See the Beckhams' stunning London home