David Beckham has once again proved he is dad goals after spending the sweetest day with his daughter Harper Seven and family over the weekend. The pair looked like they had the ultimate daddy-daughter day as they spent their Sunday rustling up a roast and enjoying some quality time in the great outdoors. In the most adorable photo shared to his Instagram story, doting dad David showed him and Harper wrapped up warm in their woolly hats and winter coats, enjoying some fun outside.

David Beckham shared this snap with his daughter Harper

Beaming at the camera, the pair looked almost identical, with the football legend adding the word 'smile,' in large multi-coloured letters on top. The sweet duo were definitely making the most of their family time together, spending the day with David's mum at home and feeding the rest of the Beckhams with a delicious lunch.

MORE: David Beckham delights Game of Thrones fans by taking snap with this star

In a series of snaps, the former England star showed himself, Harper and her big brother Brooklyn helping to prepare a roast of dreams with their grandma - and it looked like everyone was chipping in with the carrots, potatoes and cabbage! Alongside the post, he wrote: "Best Sunday ever making the roast with mum, Harper Seven & @brooklynbeckham."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Harper will no doubt be enjoying her weekends with the family a little more now, after learning some big responsibilities at school. Earlier this month, the eight-year-old was given a huge honour, being named Vice Captain at school. And mum Victoria wasted no time in praising her daughter on social media. Sharing a photo of Harper’s shiny new captain badge, the mum-of-four wrote: "Well done Harper Seven!" followed by several applause emojis. Fortunately, Harper has got her health-conscious dad to prepare her some fuel for school – as he recently proved with his impressive olive chopping skills, even cutting one in the shape of an 'H' for Harper.

Exclusive: John Torode reveals the adorable gift Lisa Faulkner buys him every year

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.