With Christmas just around the corner, John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are no doubt looking forward to spending their first one together as husband and wife. And John has revealed the very special present that Lisa will be gifting him this year that we're sure will feature nods to their October nuptials.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 54-year-old chef revealed the sweet Christmas tradition that he and Lisa have. "I get some lovely photos [from Lisa] every single year," he said. "She makes a sort of book of our photos from the year, so that for me is really special." The photo album would make the perfect opportunity to reminisce on their recent wedding. The couple said "I do" in a beautiful ceremony at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire in October and have been on cloud nine ever since.

As well as revealing the thoughtful present he receives from Lisa, John also opened up about the very special gift he received from his daughter last year. "[It was] a glass jar, and my daughter said 'if you ever miss me and I'm not around, inside there are memories'", he told HELLO!, "and she'd rolled up little bits of paper with photos and all the things she'd written and the jar's full of them." He continued: "And if I ever miss her I open up the jar and take a little roll out and there's a photo of us saying something funny." How lovely!

WATCH: John Torode on his wedding to Lisa Faulkner

John was chatting all things festive to HELLO! at the One4All Gift Card Christmas event on Friday. The Australian chef took to the Newham University Hospital kitchen to rustle up a roast dinner with all the trimmings for NHS workers to recognise the sacrifices they make during the Christmas period.

John took to the kitchen at Newham University Hospital on Friday

Speaking of the campaign, John told HELLO!: "Many of us never consider that actually there's many people that work over the festive period whether it be in the NHS or whether it be in other services, or whether it be others chefs, or anybody, there's people that give up their time over the festive period and can't be with their families. It's about giving something back at Christmas."

The campaign was to recognise the sacrifice NHS workers make over festive period

The festive feast was part of the One4All Gift Card's national competition which calls for people across the UK to nominate someone who deserves an extra Christmas treat. For more information, visit one4all.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.