David Beckham has shared a snap of himself with Emilia Clarke and his fans are thrilled. In the photo, taken after the 44-year-old attended a Fleetwood Mac show in California, David can be seen cosying up to the Game of Thrones star, and the pair are all smiles. David added the caption: "Again I was a little star-struck whilst being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons ... So nice to see @emilia_clarke in San Fran whilst being wowed by Fleetwood Mac."

Needless to say, his fans could barely contain their excitement. One replied to the photo saying: "Pretty freakin' awesome!" Another added: "This made my life," while a third exclaimed: "Power couple."

This isn't the first time the famous footballer was left star-struck this week. On Thursday, David shared snaps of himself at the same Fleetwood Mac concert that Emilia attended, and the lucky former England captain even came face to face with music legend Stevie Nicks! After the San Francisco gig, the dad-of-four shared an assortment of photos from his evening with pal Dave Gardner, and Becks announced on Instagram that he was the lucky recipient of a cuddle from the one and only Stevie.

Beneath a snap of him with his arms around the famed musician, David wrote: "What a night in San Fran seeing Fleetwood Mac. Stevie Nicks." He shared the same photo on his Instagram Stories, and excitedly wrote: "OH MY GOD. Stevie Nicks gave me a cuddle," followed by a giant heart emoji. David looked thrilled in all the images which saw him pose with Stevie, Mick Fleetwood and keyboardist Christine McVie.

Once again, fans were over the moon. One replied: "Luckyyyy! She’s a legend! As are you." Another added: "This is too much…"

