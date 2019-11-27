Andy Murray and Kim Sears make first joint public appearance after welcoming baby boy

Just weeks after giving birth to their third child, Kim Sears was on hand to support her husband, Sir Andy Murray, at the premiere of his Amazon documentary - Andy Murray: Resurfacing - in London this week. The couple, who announced the arrival of their son Teddy at the start of this month, appeared to be in great spirits as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Making it a family affair, the pair were joined by Andy's mother Judy and his brother Jamie.

Andy Murray with his family at the premiere of his documentary

The new documentary tells the story of Andy's return to the top of his game after a hip operation left him unable to walk in 2017. With interviews from Andy, his wife Kim and mother Judy, the one-off special will be an insight into the tennis star's sheer determination to get back to the top of his game despite the odds.

READ: Andy Murray admits hip injury put a huge strain on his marriage to Kim Sears

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Andy, 32, is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament. In a recent interview with HELLO!, Andy revealed he would love for his children to follow his passion in the sport - even though he will be happy with whatever career they pursue. "I think the more important thing for me is helping them find something to do that they both really love," he said. "I've been lucky in my life in finding a passion and being able to live that dream every day of my life."

Exclusive: Caroline Wozniacki asks Andy Murray to be her mixed doubles partner

The Scottish athlete, who also shares two daughters - three-year-old Sophia and one-year-old Edie - with wife Kim, confessed that he still loves the game today just as much as he did when he first started playing. "I still get as much out of playing tennis matches today as when I started out, and having a break for the surgery has made me realise just how much I love the game," he explained. "If my girls find their passion and are able to live their lives fulfilling that passion, then that would make me happy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.