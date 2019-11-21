Andy Murray admits hip injury put a huge strain on his marriage to Kim Sears The tennis ace was forced to take a break from his career following an injury

Sir Andy Murray has opened up about the devastating effect his career-threatening hip injury had on his marriage to Kim Sears. The tennis pro announced in January that the Australian Open might be the final tournament of his career due to the continuing pain he was experiencing from a "severely damaged hip". The 32-year-old was forced to take some time out from the sport, which he admits left him feeling "down" and impacted his relationship with Kim.

"I was pretty down, that's for sure. It was a really tough period for me because it wasn't so much the actual injury itself," the two-time Wimbledon champ told The Times. "Being injured can be frustrating, but the issue that I had was with me every single day, sleeping and walking. It wasn't just I hit a serve and my arm hurt. This woke me up in the night. It was bad. I don't know if the children noticed because when I'm with them I'm always trying to put on a brave face, but my wife definitely. It put a lot of strain on our relationship, just because I was down all the time."

He added: "She has been brilliant and I would probably be quite selfish, just in terms of thinking about myself and how I'm feeling all the time and not actually realising the impact that has on all the people around me. I was, like, 'You don't know what it's like. You don't know what it is that I'm feeling.' I probably didn't take into consideration what that was doing to everyone around me."

Andy and Kim married in 2015

Speaking of the Amazon documentary on his comeback, which will be released later this month and will show the impact the injury had on his family life, Andy added: "I see a little of this in the documentary. Some bits of it are quite hard for me to watch. It had an impact on the team, and my physio's family as well. He'll be disappointed and sad each time he goes home that he's not been able to fix my hip, that I'm still in pain or I've had a rough day."

Kim was first rumoured to be pregnant at Wimbledon 2019

Andy met Kim in 2005 and they married in his hometown of Dunblane in 2015. The couple share three children, daughters, Sophia, three, and two-year-old Edie, and welcomed their first son, Teddy, in October. Speaking of his son's name earlier this month at the launch of his new clothing brand, he said: "My wife liked that so she chose it. The middle name is a family connection. I don't actually love the name, but my dad's middle name was Baron, his dad was Baron, my grandad's dad too, so I kept that."

