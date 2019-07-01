Wimbledon 2019: Caroline Wozniacki asks Andy Murray to be her mixed doubles partner Who will he pick?

Caroline Wozniacki has revealed she is ready to form a partnership with Andy Murray at this year's Wimbledon - but only if he gives her the green light! The 32-year-old former World No.1 is still searching for a mixed doubles partner after being turned down by various players including French Open champion Ashleigh Barty. He is expected to return to the All England Club in the men's doubles alongside new partner, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, on Monday. This will mark Andy's return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2017. The dad-of-two is building up his capacity to play after his hip operation in January.

Caroline Wozniacki would love to be Andy Murray's mixed doubles partner at Wimbledon

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Dubai Duty Free WTA Summer Party on Friday, Caroline confessed she was ready to team up with Andy on the court. "I would actually, yeah - if he asked me that is," she shared. "I actually saw him the other day and I was like, 'Hey if you want to play, then let me know.'" Although Andy is yet to find someone for the mixed doubles, Caroline revealed the two-time Wimbledon champion will have no trouble in finding a player. "I am sure there is a long list of players that want to play, but we will see," she teased.

The tennis star spoke with HELLO! at the Dubai Duty Free WTA Summer Party

Caroline's comments come as her best friend and fellow tennis star Serena Williams let slip she was willing to join forces with Andy. "I'm feeling better now, so I'm definitely available," explained the American sports star, who has a lingering knee injury. "We just have to wait and see." The mixed doubles will start on Wednesday, and while time is running out fast, Andy is still keen to take part. "I do want to play," he recently shared. "I've spoken to a number of players about playing. The plan's definitely to play." The Scot added: "Obviously with the players that are in the singles, that's their priority. I understand that. I appreciate that.

"If I'm going to play mixed, which is the plan, you obviously want to be playing with someone who's going to be there for the whole event, and they're in it to try to win matches and win the event." Of playing with Serena, he added: "Serena is obviously a brilliant player, has a great doubles record and is brilliant on grass obviously. She's arguably the best player ever."

