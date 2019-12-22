Beloved Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer may be enjoying some winter sun on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, but that doesn't mean work is far from her mind! The star teased some exciting career news on Saturday, telling her Instagram followers: "My new project that I've been wanting to do for a very long time goes live on Boxing Day and I can’t wait for you guys to see it. Make sure to check back on Boxing Day."

Karen reached the Strictly semi-final this year with comedian Chris Ramsey

In the video she posted, she appears in gymwear, telling fans "the countdown is on". Cryptic! Most fans guessed that Karen will be launching a fitness program, with one writing: "Is it anything to do with exercise?" to which the dancer replied: "Maybe!!!" Karen has certainly been posting plenty of her workouts on her social media pages, coining the hashtag 'Hauer power' for her body weight routines and dance-themed cardio intervals.

On Thursday, she posted a teaser video of herself teaching a workout, captioning it: "#hauerpower #comingsoon." The star, who is away on holiday with boyfriend David Webb, has also been posting plenty of bikini snaps from their trip, showing off her six-pack abs. "Looking great. Love your positivity," one fan commented, while another joked: "Wow! Please please like your next photo be of you eating cake on the sofa! You are just too hot in these photos!"

The dancer posted the cryptic video to Instagram on Sunday

Karen and David recently gave their first interview to HELLO!, and both couldn't help but gush about their relationship! "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul," the 37-year-old dancer said. David added: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth." We bet he is incredibly proud of her latest venture, whatever it is…

