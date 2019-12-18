Karen Hauer and boyfriend David Webb tease 'next adventure' as Strictly ends

After making it to the semi-final on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, Karen Hauer certainly deserves a well-earned rest. On Wednesday, the professional dancer's boyfriend David Webb took to his Instagram to reveal that the pair have embarked on their Christmas holiday together. Sharing a snap from their plane seats, the opera singer wrote: "Let the next adventure begin… Holiday is what I need." Although it is yet to be confirmed where they have jetted off too, it's likely the lovebirds are flying to Karen's family home in New York.

Karen Hauer has been whisked off on holiday by her boyfriend David

The pair, who have been linked to one another since February 2018, spent last Christmas in America with Karen's mother and siblings. Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Meanwhile, over the weekend, David took to his social media page to express his pride over the pro dancer's achievement, which saw her reach the semi-final with celebrity dance partner Chris Ramsey.

Uploading a series of photos, David wrote a heartfelt message which read: "The End of another #Strictly season but my winner will always be you @karenhauer. This pic was taken on the first night of the season and the rest have been varying states of crazy since. You are relentless with your work and commitment to it, pushing your physical and mental boundaries more than ever this season and I'm so proud of you."

He added: "You're a phenomenal woman, a truly brilliant person, a 'Power Hauer House' of energy, drive & fun and you inspire me (B,M & P) and many others every single day. I love you and can't wait for our little Christmas adventure to begin. Dx." Karen responded: "Love you," adding a heart emoji, while Chris posted a row of clapping emojis and his wife Rosie added a string of heart emojis.

