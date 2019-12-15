Strictly Come Dancing is over for another year, but everyone involved has a lot to look back on – and that includes the competitors' nearest and dearest! Professional dancer Karen Hauer reached the semi-final this year with her celebrity partner, comedian Chris Ramsey, and her boyfriend David Webb took to Instagram at the weekend to express his pride at her achievement. The opera singer posted a photo of him and Karen smiling, with a blur of people in the background.

Karen and her celebrity partner Chris reached the Strictly semi-final this year

David captioned the photo with a heartfelt message which read: "The End of another #Strictly season but my winner will always be you @karenhauer. This pic was taken on the first night of the season and the rest have been varying states of crazy since. You are relentless with your work and commitment to it, pushing your physical and mental boundaries more than ever this season and I’m so proud of you. You’re a phenomenal woman, a truly brilliant person, a ‘Power Hauer House’ of energy, drive & fun and you inspire me (B,M & P) and many others every single day. I love you and can’t wait for our little Christmas adventure to begin. Dx."

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

Karen announced her separation from ex-husband Kevin Clifton in 2018

Karen responded: "Love you," adding a heart emoji, while Chris posted a row of clapping emojis and his wife Rosie added a string of heart emojis. David's other followers also loved his sentiment, with one commenting: "You are a pair well matched. Yes, Karen is all of those things but you are inspirational too in the way you support people who have a mental illness and I love how you both also put a lot of time and energy into rescuing dogs which is something I support also. Oh! and not forgetting that amazing voice of yours. Merry Xmas to you both and your fur babies." Others added: "Ahhh love this," and: "My winners since day one! I’m so beyond proud of Karen this season! She just proved how amazing she is and pushed her talent even further."

READ: Strictly's Chris Ramsey reveals heartbreaking detail of final dance after mics left on

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.