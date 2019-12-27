Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has thanked fans for their kind messages over the festive period. June lost her husband and fellow Gogglebox star Leon on 23 December 2017, making Christmas a poignant time for her and her family. Taking to Twitter, the 82-year-old wished her followers a happy Christmas while also wishing fans a peaceful New Year, before thanking them for their kindness. She wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone! I wish you a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year and thank you for all your support."

Many of June's followers replied with sweet comments. One wrote: "Thinking of you and your family during this time." Another added: "Have a lovely time. It is good to know you are living close to your family now. I am sure you will be spoiled – as you so deserve that."

Merry Christmas everyone! I wish you a Happy, healthy & peaceful New Year & thank you all for your support. — LeonAndJune (@LeonAndJune) December 24, 2019

Leon died in hospital in 2017, after a short illness that resulted in the TV star contracting sepsis and pneumonia. After his death, a special episode of Gogglebox was dedicated to the late star, who was known for his no-nonsense approach. The pair first met at teacher training college in 1955. They were among the first people to be cast on the hit Channel 4 show back in 2013, swiftly becoming one of the most popular faces with viewers.

On the first anniversary of his death on 23 December, many of June's fans again shared tribute messages in Leon's honour across social media, leaving June overwhelmed by their kindness. After reading many of them, June took to her Twitter account to thank her followers for their support. She wrote: "Thank you to all you lovely people who sent messages today, remembering Leon. It is so comforting to know how much he was loved. Thank you!" Shortly afterwards, June posted a second message, adding: "I've been reading more of your lovely Tweets! Thank you and Merry Christmas to you all and thank you so very much for your kindness!"

