Gogglebox stars' salaries - and incredible perks for being on the show

It seems like Gogglebox is the best show on television. Sit on your sofa, watch lots of telly and have a nice time with your friends and family, perfect! Of course, there are some rules and regulations, but lots of perks as well. Here are the Gogglebox salaries - and the fun perks that they receive while starring on the show.

How much are they paid?

While the Gogglebox cast, which includes the likes of best friends Jenny and Lee, siblings Sophie and Peter, the Siddiqui family and the Malone family, do get paid - it surprisingly isn't all that much. For two sittings that can last up to six hours a week, each sofa is paid a monthly allowance of £1,500, which works out as £18,000 per annum. As a result, most Goggleboxers also have other full-time employment.

Channel 4 previously told the Daily Star: "The Gogglebox cast are filmed for two to three nights per week. We film them watching live television and some that has been recorded. The cast have received fees for their time on every series. The production team do not influence the comments. The reactions are genuine."

© Channel 4 Giles and Mary in Wiltshire

Do they receive any perks?

As well as the £1,500 a month, the cast are also allowed expenses to order a takeaway or whatever tasty treats they'd like to snack on while watching the show.

Of course, we will also occasionally see Gogglebox stars invited to glamorous red carpet events, including the National Television Awards and the BAFTAs.

© Instagram Ellie and Izzi Warner with their BAFTA

Otherwise, they are not allowed to take on any other gigs, which is what led to stars including Scarlett Moffatt and Tom Malone leaving the show. They're also not allowed to run for political parties, leading the Michael family to briefly drop out when the late Andrew, who passed away in 2021, ran for UKIP.

Speaking about her earnings, Sandra Martin told The Mail on Sunday: "I paid tax on an income of £100,000. In fact, ever since I started doing Gogglebox in 2012, I have earned around £100,000 every year." While this is much more than the yearly flat rate, Sandra left the show in 2017 and has since starred on 100 Years Younger in 21 Days and First Dates, among other shows.

How can we apply?

While this might sound like a fabulous side hustle, unfortunately, it is not possible to apply to Gogglebox, with producers instead finding people and inviting them to join the show.

© David M. Benett Amira Rota, Amani Rota, Jenny Newby and Lee Riley, accepting The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award on behalf of "Gogglebox"

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lambert explained: "Everybody on Gogglebox has been found and persuaded to be on the show, and I think that's the key to why they are likeable and why the show works. Because we get to know these people. We've never advertised for people on Gogglebox."