I'm a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt shares exciting news about her plans for this Christmas Get ready to see her in a whole new light...

Scarlett Moffatt loves sharing throwback posts on her Instagram accounts whether it's from her university days or her childhood. But she also uses it to fill fans in on her future plans, and it turns out that what she's up to next is a new and thrilling challenge for the I'm a Celebrity winner.

This December, she's set to tread the boards – and make life better for one mistreated heroine – with her latest role, which she announced on Instagram on Wednesday. She's signed on to play the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at Sunderland Empire.

Scarlett's better known for her work on screen than on stage

The 29-year-old, who hails from County Durham, shared an image of a poster advertising the play to her Instagram stories, tagging the theatre and writing, "I'm so so excited." The production starts on 13 December and runs until 5 January 2020.

It's a world away from her first taste of fame, on Channel 4's TV-watching reality show Gogglebox, which she joined with her parents, Mark and Betty, and on which her younger sister Ava-Grace and former boyfriend Luke also appeared. However, she's no stranger to performing, having grown up taking part in ballroom dancing competitions and shows and there's no doubt it will be more glamorous than spending time in the Australian outback, which is how she spent December 2016, when she was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Scarlett revealed the news in her Instagram Stories

She's now in a new relationship with boyfriend Scott Dobinson, who she met through a mutual friend. Despite Scarlett's enjoyment of sharing her life with her followers, the couple like to keep their time together private, in large part because Scott is a police officer and wants to remain at least semi-anonymous. She told Lorraine Kelly that her mum is especially happy that she's met someone so down to earth. "My mum is ecstatic that I’m with a normal person, he’s a policeman he’s got a really nice family as well, he’s just a nice person," she said.

