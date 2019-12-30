Zac Efron speaks out for the first time after being flown to Australia for emergency treatment Zac Efron opened up about his experience in Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron has spoken out for the first time since it was reported that he was flown to Australia from Papua New Guinea for emergency treatment after contracting what was believed to be typhoid or another bacterial infection while filming a new series, Killing Zac Efron. A doctor with the Medical Rescue Group, Glenn McKay, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that "Medical Rescue retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention".

Zac posted a snap of himself in Papua New Guinea

Taking to Twitter to address the reports, the Seventeen Again actor wrote: "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing three weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!" He posted a snap of himself from his trip posing in the middle of a group. Fans were quick to send him messages, with one writing: "I am SO grateful you’re alright Z! had us all in panic mode. Take all the time you need to fully recover. Happy holidays Z! We love you."

Another person added: "Thank you so much Z for letting us know you're ok. I'm so very thankful you recovered & doing fine now. So happy u were able to come home & be with your family for Christmas. Take care sweet man & I'm so looking forward to seeing you 2020." According to the NHS website, Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection that can affect many organs and can be fatal without quick treatment. Symptoms including a high temperature, headache, aches and pains, a cough and constipation.

