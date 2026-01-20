High School Musical turns 20! See the cast then-and-now

Millennials, you might want to sit down for this: it has officially been 20 years, two decades, since High School Musical premiered its first movie.

The beloved Disney Channel movie directed by legendary choreographer Kenny Ortega premiered January 20, 2026, introducing to the likes of Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, and solidifying Ashley Tisdale as a Disney Channel mainstay, one year after breaking out on The Suite Life of Zach & Cody.

The premiere drew 7.7 million viewers, a Disney Channel record, and its soundtrack, with memorable songs like "Start of Something New," "Breaking Free," and "We're All in This Together," became the best-selling album of 2006.

Ashley, who starred as the iconic Sharpay Evans, commemorating the milestone anniversary on Instagram with a slew of throwback photos, wrote: "20 years ago we had no idea what this would turn into. I'm so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is. To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild. It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say… we're still looking fabulous!"

Kenny, taking to the comments section under the post, wrote back: "Working with you Ashley was one of my very favorite director, actor experiences. You brought so much to the party everyday! Your enthusiasm, energy and talent are incomparable! Happy 20th to you and Sharpay."

Take a trip down memory lane with us and see the HSM cast's then-and-now photos, along with what they're up to now.

1/ 7 Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa, 37, starred as Gabriela Montez. Her notable roles since HSM have included Spring Breakers, The Princess Switch. Tick, Tick… Boom, and Beastly, among others. In 2023, she married baseball player Cole Tucker, with whom she shares two children.

2/ 7 Ashley Tisdale Ashley, 40, starred as Sharpay Evans. Her notable roles since HSM have included Picture This as well as voicing Candice on Phineas and Ferb, though she has largely focused on the lifestyle space over acting, and is the founder of Frenshe. In 2014, she married musician Christopher French, and they share two daughters, Jupiter, born in March 2021, and Emerson, born September 2024.

3/ 7 Zac Efron Zac, 38, starred as Troy Bolton. His notable roles since HSM have included Hairspray, 17 Again, A Family Affair, Neighbors, The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and The Iron Claw. Zac keeps his personal life largely out of the spotlight, and though he has been romantically linked to women like Alexandria Daddario and Lily Collins, he appears to currently be single.

4/ 7 Corbin Bleu Corbin, 36, starred as Chad Danforth. His notable roles since HSM have included Jump In!, Camp Hideout, and a Christmas Dance Reunion, starring his HSM co-star Monique Coleman. In 2016, he married fellow actress Sasha Clements.

5/ 7 Monique Coleman Monique, 45, starred as Taylor McKessie. Her notable roles since HSM have included Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Steppin' Back to Love, and I Am Somebody's Child. She was married to Walter Jordan from 2012 to 2022.

6/ 7 Olesya Rulin Olesya, 39, starred as Kelsi Nielson. Her notable roles since HSM have included Devious Nanny, Expecting Mary, and Family Weekend. In 2021, she married Joseph Noel Pauline, and they welcomed daughter Ondine in 2022.