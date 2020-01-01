Louise Redknapp opens up about 'heartbreak' in reflective post The former Strictly Come Dancing star is looking to the future

The New Year is a time of reflection for many of us, and celebrities are no exception. On New Year's Eve, singer Louise Redknapp took to Instagram to share her feelings about 2019 and her hopes for the next 12 months. The 45-year-old posted a glamorous close-up photo of herself in a red top, with slightly windswept hair and a touch of makeup enhancing her glowing naturally freckled skin.

Louise and her ex-husband Jamie were married for 19 years

The star captioned the gorgeous picture: "I don’t often open up on social media, but tonight seems like a good time to. Creatively this year has been my best yet, writing and recording my new album Heavy Love and performing in the west end, but emotionally it has been my toughest year and I’ve faced challenges I never thought I would. Heartbreak is a killer so I want to thank my boys, my family, my friends and all of you who have been kind over the last 12 months. So let’s take on 2020 like we mean it!"

Louise's fans were quick to empathise, commenting: "World is your oyster Lou ... you are smashing it," "You are amazing and wish you and your family a happy and healthy 2020," and: "I echo this sentiment… I do enjoy seeing your posts on here and your positivity surrounding your many projects." Former Strictly contestant Louise has faced some difficulties in the last few months, including her former talent agency InterTalent suing her for alleged non-payment of fees which they say total almost £92,000.

Louise shared the heartfelt post to Instagram on Tuesday

In October, she appeared on Radio 2 show Good Morning Sunday show to talk about her single Not The Same, and discussed her feelings about her divorce from her ex-husband, retired footballer Jamie Redknapp. The mum-of-two said: "You don't walk away from a divorce and not feel any pain. But I've been given the chance to throw my passion into something I love." The couple were together for nineteen years and share sons Charley, 15, and Beau, ten.

Speaking to HELLO! in November, Louise revealed her love life hasn't flourished since her separation, saying: "I've not been on a proper old-fashioned date in two and half years since I've been divorced. I've not been asked 'would you like to go on a date to this nice place' once."

