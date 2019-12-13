Colin Firth has split from his wife of 22 years, Livia. The actor's representative confirmed the news to HELLO! in a statement that read: "Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

The pair, who have two sons together, were married for 22 years. Their divorce comes two years after it was revealed that Livia had had an affair with a friend from childhood.

Colin and Livia Firth have announced their split

Between 2015 and 2016, it emerged that Livia had embarked on an affair with Marco Branaccia. However, the situation took a strange turn in 2018 when Colin and his wife filed a complaint against Marco, who had allegedly begun stalking Livia.

Colin and Livia share two children

Marco denied all claims that he "stalked" the couple, telling The Times: "We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me. My 'stalking' consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an e-mail. I wrote an e-mail to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work. In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos, and videos, even a diary."

Livia and Colin share two children together, and it's clear that they will be the ex-couple's main priority at this difficult time.

