Louise Redknapp is being sued £92,000 by her former talent agency

Louise Redknapp is being sued almost £92,000 in unpaid fees by her former talent agency, The Evening Standard has reported. InterTalent, a Fitzrovia based agency that claims it received a verbal agreement from Louise to represent her for almost two years, has said that it was not paid in full by the former Strictly star for its help in securing her major roles, including the lead in Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5 and an ambassadorial role for furniture retailer Harveys and Specsavers.

InterTalent will bring the claim to Central London County Court. The newspaper adds that although a contract was drawn up, it was never signed and Louise insists that she should not have to pay any commission on money that she received after leaving the talent agency in January.

However, her former agency will counter the singer's claims in court, insisting that the three deals were settled while Louise was still on their books, and will try to sue for a total of £91,870.67. The claim was lodged by InterTalent Ltd and InterTalent Music Ltd against Louise in October.

Court papers state that representation deals were "orally agreed" in April 2017 and that a written deal was drafted shortly after in June. The agency also stated that commissionable activities included: "All of the defendant's professional activities in the broadcast, media, entertainment, publishing, performance, acting, branding and endorsement industries."

InterTalent added that Louise "has refused and has denied any liability to pay commission on gross income received by her after 13 January 2019". After offering a total of £556.74 in commission for her appearance in the musical, Louise's team argued that her former agency is "only entitled to commission on gross income received" when she was still represented by the agency.

The Standard also reported that Louise's defence claim has not yet been made available by the court.

