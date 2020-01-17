Harper Beckham has floored fans after her mum Victoria Beckham shared a new picture of the eight-year-old on Instagram. Fans of the Beckham family are divided over who the young fashionista takes after - her mum or dad David Beckham! The new picture sees Harper posing in a stunning white gown, which looked almost identical to the one she wore at her christening. "Sweet little Harper Seven, kisses."

Victoria shared this new snap of Harper Beckham

Underneath the snap, some fans said Harper resembled her father, with one saying: "She looks like her daddy." Another remarked: "Victoria, she looks like her dad." However, several followers thought she looks like her fashion designer mum. "Aww she looks just like you here, beautiful," stated one fan, while another post read: "She looks so much like you x." Although, some think she takes after both! "She is so cute. The best of you both," one comment read.

Both Victoria and David may have demanding jobs, but they are incredibly hands-on parents to their four children - also including sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and 14-year-old Cruz. And while there is no doubt that the Beckham family live an incredibly privileged lifestyle, the star couple are adamant that their children will stay grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David previously said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

