Since becoming a mother, Alex Jones has often kept her followers updated with her motherhood journey. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, the doting mum - who shares two-year-old Teddy and seven-month-old Kit with husband Charlie Thomson - revealed she had a tough evening after both of her sons struggled to go to sleep. She asked her fans: "Anyone else having trouble getting their toddler to stay in their own bed?"

Alex Jones shared this very honest post

"Coupled with a baby waking up at least three times a night, it's testing to say the least," she added. "Thanks to @teachtosleep for all your advice… it's work in progress." The post comes shortly after Alex confessed she had "mixed feelings" as she prepared to return to The One Show after being on maternity leave for almost a year. To mark her highly-anticipated return to the green sofa this month, the 42-year-old shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo with her two young sons. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram on Monday morning. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

The TV star continued: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

Since welcoming her first son, Alex has written a book, Winging It, which focuses on her experience of becoming a mother later in life. However, ahead of little Kit's arrival, the mum-of-two admitted that she was worried about having another child, and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying.

"Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

