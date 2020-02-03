Scott Disick launched his own clothing brand, Talentless, in 2018, and most recently collaborated with the Keith Haring Foundation to create a collection of hoodies, sweatpants and T-shirts with Keith Haring prints. Scott is incredibly proud of the collection, which launched in December, and has thanked fans for supporting it over the past few months. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of himself posing in one of the hoodies, and wrote: "I just wanted to thank everyone for supporting my @talentless x @keithharingfoundation collaboration! Available exclusively on Talentless.co." It sounds like it's been very popular too, as Talentless' official Instagram page commented: "Almost sold out."

Talentless states on its official website: "Talentless is an homage to the new wave of creators, innovators, and influencers who've made a name for themselves by going against the conventions of what it means to be 'talented.'" Scott's brand also donates 3% of its proceeds to charity F Cancer, a charity focusing on prevention and early detection of cancer. Scott has previously alluded to his father's cancer battle on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, making the charity all the more personal to him. Scott has been supported by the Kardashians on his new endeavour into the fashion world, and Kylie Jenner recently posted a video of her opening up a parcel sent by Talentless to promote it with her social media followers.

Scott wearing his Talentless x Keith Harring sweatshirt

While Scott is no longer with Kourtney Kardashian, he has remained close with her family and is also on good terms with the Poosh founder. The pair share three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five. Last year, they sat down to talk about their experience co-parenting, where they opened up about the benefits as well as areas that they want to improve. Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

On the biggest challenge they faced at the beginning of co-parenting, Scott revealed: "The biggest challenge with co-parenting, I mean I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate, you know, our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess like appropriate and what’s not." Kourtney added that trying to keep the same rules in both houses was a challenge. The pair also admitted that they were lucky that they see each other most days and that they are flexible with plans. Kourtney said: "Another thing is that I think we're lucky that, you know, if you wanted to have dinner with the kids on a night that they're here, we figure it out. Like it's not a big deal. It's like come and like have dinner. Or anytime that the kids are at your house, I know that I can just go there. See them if I want to."

