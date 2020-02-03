Jennifer Lopez's sister shares emotional message about niece Emme following her Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme stole the show on Sunday night as she joined her mum during the Super Bowl halftime show, and her family couldn't be any more proud! The 11-year-old's aunt, Lynda Lopez, took to social media following the performance, admitting that it had made her emotional. Lynda shared a video clip of the moment Emme appeared on stage and wrote alongside it: "Emme and the little girls in cages. Singing “Let’s Get Loud.” A Puerto Rican flag. And “Born in the USA.” “Latinos, let’s get loud!” - @jlo #imnotcryingyourecrying #loveyouemme #soproudofyoujen."

Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda shared a sweet message of support for her and niece Emme

Emme's dad Marc Anthony also shared a sweet tribute to his daughter. On Instagram, the singer posted a picture of Emme singing on stage and wrote: "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am forever yours." It had previously been reported that Emme would be joining J-Lo on stage, although nothing was confirmed by the singer, making the little girl's appearance a big surprise for many. This isn't the first time that Emme has showcased her incredible vocal cords, having previously joined J-Lo on stage during her It's My Party world tour in 2019. Recalling the special moment, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight shortly afterwards: "I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine." The star also modestly said that Emme has inherited her singing from her dad. Emme's twin Max has also impressed with his singing skills at his mum's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer with sister Lynda, fiancé Alex Rodriguez and mum Guadalupe

Both Emme and Max are doted on by their parents, who until recently have kept them out of the spotlight so that they can enjoy their childhoods. While Jennifer and Marc are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce in 2011. The pair have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts. Marc recently shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us." J-Lo previously opened up about her relationship with Marc during an interview with People, where she described him as her "best friend". She said: "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. [Remaining close is] just good for the whole family." She also told Ripa: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."

