Beyoncé and Jay-Z took their daughter Blue Ivy to the Super Bowl on Sunday, and she certainly looked the part! The eight-year-old – who has her own stylist – was dressed in a Molo leather jacket, teamed with a red tulle top, which was custom-made by designer Caasi Sera Couture, and a pair of studded Balmain boots. Blue's stylist, Manuel A. Mendez, shared a photo of the little girl's fashion look on his Instagram account, resulting in many fans praising him for picking an age-appropriate outfit. One wrote: "Love it, dressed like a little girl should be dressed," while another added: "You always dress Blue age-appropriate and I love it." Others couldn't believe just how grown-up Blue looked, with many commenting on how tall she is getting.

Manuel has been employed by Beyoncé's company since 2009, and prior to working with Blue, he was one of Beyoncé's personal assistants. He has a close relationship with the little girl, and paid tribute to her on her birthday in January. He took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the eight-year-old, which had been taken during a Christmas photoshoot, and wrote: "Seeing you grow has been like watching the Blue skies pass by, so beautiful – Manuel A. Mendez. Happy 8th birthday. I love you."

Blue is certainly growing up quickly, and was last pictured on New Year's Eve at a party she attended with her famous mum and US rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who shared photos of the trio from the night on Instagram. In the pictures, the little girl looked incredibly grown up dressed in a sparkly black dress, and had her hair straightened for the special occasion. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Blue Ivy is growing up so fast," while another added: "Look at Blue, she's a mini Bey!" A third added: "Blue is literally the perfect mix of both her parents."

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America last year. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

Blue Ivy has made several public appearances with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies. She even featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit. The twins, meanwhile, are still too young, as Jay-Z recently explained to Prince Harry while on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in London. When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

