Scott Disick is the sweetest boyfriend! Over the weekend, the father-of-three surprised girlfriend Sofia Richie with a personalised box filled with pieces from his Talentless clothing range. The box was waiting for Sofia at home, and the star shared a short video on Instagram of her reaction to seeing it in the living room. Lucky Sofia will have a lot of choice when it comes to sweatshirts now, as the box included designs in many hues, ranging from white to orange. "Looks like it's a @talentless day for me," she captioned the footage. Scott and Sofia have been dating since 2017, and while they don't often share photos of themselves together on social media, they are often pictured looking loved-up while out and about in LA.

Scott Disick surprised his girlfriend Sofia Richie with new clothes from Talentless

Sofia – the daughter of Lionel Richie and younger sister of Nicole Richie – also has a close relationship with the Kardashians, and is often pictured at the family's parties. Sofia is also on good terms with Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of Scott's three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Kourtney has even gone on holiday with Sofia and Scott on several occasions, so that the kids can enjoy travelling with both their parents present.

Scott and Sofia have been dating since 2017

Sofia has a close relationship with Scott's children, who split their time between their mum and dad's houses. Over the past few years Scott has changed his lifestyle and is completely dedicated to being a good dad. The reality star paid a touching tribute to his children on social media in June, writing alongside a picture of himself with Penelope: "I used to post lots of pictures of my cars, but now I post a lot of pictures of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion." Fans praised the dad-of-three for his sentiment, with one writing: "I love the transition from cars to kids. You're a great father and a great human," while another wrote: "It just shows the father the Kardashian's knew you were. Great job. You finally see what really matters."

On the days that his children stay over at his house, Scott wants them to feel as much at home as they do when they are at Kourtney's. On his home makeover show, Flip it like Disick, Penelope was given free reign over her room, and wanted it to be pink with a portrait of her hanging up on the wall. She also requested colourful lights and a furry rug. On his little girl's bedroom makeover, Scott said: "The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope. Because she goes back and forth to her mum Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mum's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect."

