Kourtney Kardashian's past collided with her present over the weekend as her daughter Penelope, seven, went to visit her mum's old school. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her daughter and a friend transfixed as they watched students play volleyball, which she had reposted from her friend. The caption read: "Taking notes," suggesting that the little girls are keen on the sport too. Kourtney grew up in Los Angeles, where she still lives, and attended school with celebrities including Paris Hilton, who was in her younger sister Kim Kardashian's year. The star has also remained friends with many of the people she met during her school days.

Until appearing on her family's reality show, Kourtney led a normal life away from the spotlight, and was the most reluctant out of her siblings to appear on the programme when it was first suggested to her by Kim. Appearing on Ashley Graham's podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Kanye West's wife said of the reality show: "Even season one, we were like, okay, let's just give it our all. I had to beg the whole family to be in it as they didn't want to do it. Kourtney was like, 'I really don't want to do it, but it's fine, I will just show everything because I don't care what people think of me.' And then because of that, she really did give it her all."

While Kourtney has enjoyed appearing on the reality show, which has documented major moments in her life, including the arrivals of her three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, and Reign, five, the doting mum has made the decision to step back from the programme next series. Instead, Kourtney is looking forward to spending more time with her children and focus on her new lifestyle venture, Poosh. The 40-year-old reality star shared the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November, which was being filmed for the hit show. The lifestyle guru explained: "I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room."

Sister Khloe, 35, also confirmed the news, adding: "We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back."

