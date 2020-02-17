Strictly star AJ Pritchard has shared two racy photos on Instagram from on his Valentine's celebrations with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen. The couple enjoyed a mini break at Combermere Abbey in Cheshire, and AJ took to Instagram on Sunday to share a couple of snapshots taken as they enjoyed a bath together. "The Perfect, Peaceful Weekend… #myvalentine." Fellow dancer Abbie was quick to reply to her boyfriend, writing: "Beautiful place with a beautiful person." The pictures went down a storm with fans; although AJ and Abbie have been dating for a year now, they tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight. "So happy for you both," one wrote. "You look so loved up and happy. Glad you had the most amazing time in an amazing place with each other."

AJ, 25, and Abbie, 23, met on his dance tour, Get On The Floor Live. Speaking about their relationship in an interview with the Daily Mail last month, AJ shared: "It's crazy as it's our one year anniversary coming up. We get on so well because we both work just as hard as each other. She's actually annoying because she can do literally everything. Even when I was on Strictly last, she helped me with the routines I have to choreograph for me and Saffron [Barker]."

The couple went public with their romance in July, when they shared photos from their holiday in Greece. AJ uploaded a snapshot of the pair holding hands, and wrote: "Feeling HAPPY." Abbie shared the same image, and added the caption: "Making memories." On that same holiday, Abbie could be seen in AJ's Instagram Stories alongside his parents, who were also in Greece with them – a sure sign that their relationship is already getting serious.