Strictly's Saffron Barker gives update following dance injury The YouTube star is a trooper!

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker was forced to stop her rehearsals after she was left with crippling back pain earlier this week. The YouTube sensation hurt her back during her training session with professional partner AJ Pritchard - but it seems Saffron is ready to bounce back! Taking to Instagram Stories to give her fans the latest update, she shared: "You've probably all seen that I've been in agony with my bad back. But we're still here in the training room. The first couple of days, we haven't been able to train properly."

"No we have been training properly," interjected AJ. "We just haven't been able to do 12 hour days that's for sure." Saffron then explained, "We have been learning steps and stuff, but now we're really trying to perfect it which is still hard because if I try to bend my back the slightest, I am in pain. But I saw an osteopath yesterday."

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools cherishes precious moment as children grow up

She later thanked her fans for all their support, writing: "All positivity! Please please watch this week, we've struggled and so will need all your support. But so excited for this dance." On Wednesday, Saffron told her followers: "I'm actually in so much pain. I really hurt my back on Saturday. We actually can't get through today. We can't do it." AJ also appeared in the video and was very supportive, adding: "No, it's going well. It's just that we have to do specific points. There's a lot of cane work in there which is amazing but we are just being sensible."

WATCH THE VIDEO

The TV star previously spoke about her aches and pains on It Takes Two, saying: "I am covered in bruises, yes, this is the first time we've done lifts together. It is difficult and a lot of pain!" Before her injury, Saffron was very much enjoying her time on the popular dancing show, and recently performed to Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion.

READ: Kate Middleton dons tiara for special tea with young cancer patient in Pakistan

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.