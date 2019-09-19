Love Island's Curtis Pritchard lands exciting new Strictly Come Dancing role Curtis Pritchard is still in a relationship with his Love Island beau, Maura Higgins

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard has scored himself an exciting new Strictly role – he's going to be Hit Radio's official Strictly Come Dancing correspondent. Curtis' brother AJ is one of the show's professional dancers – so hopefully we'll be getting all the inside scoops!

On Thursday, the Love Island star was offered the role live on air after joining breakfast hosts Fleur East, James Barr and Greg Burns via Skype. When accepting the new position the 23-year-old exclaimed: "I would love to! Dancing is my background. Strictly, I love it. I’ve been on Dancing with the Stars in Ireland. I’ll give you all the best inside gossip, I know somebody who’s in the business!" He even cheekily added: "I get to talk about AJ in a bad light!" AJ is one of the best-known professionals on the show, and this Saturday he'll take to the dancefloor for the first time with his partner Saffron Barker.

Curtis' brother AJ is a professional dancer on Strictly

It's been a very busy September for Curtis. Not only has he just landed the role of a lifetime covering Strictly, but the reality star has also been announced as the new face of Weight Watchers.

Curtis and his Love Island co-star Maura Higgins are still going strong

Curtis gained two stone while in the Love Island villa, and has revealed he's "hoping to get his six-pack back again". Speaking of his new Weight Watchers gig, the 23-year-old said: "I had an amazing time in the villa, it felt like an eight week holiday. My body changed shape because I wasn’t eating well or exercising. I certainly didn’t expect to see the level of criticism I received when I left. I have never been overweight, but have seen my weight yo-yo throughout my childhood, and it can spiral out of control when I am off the road and not performing. I have tried many 'crash' diets but none of them have worked for me.

"They don’t allow me to eat properly so I find myself binge-eating and the weight piles back on. This makes me feel really low and I lack motivation. I am really excited to join WW as an ambassador and pleased to be following a programme that’s right for me. For me this isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about being a healthier version of me. I want to build healthy habits that allow me to adopt the right mindset, and sustain a healthier and active lifestyle that fits around my schedule."

