Boris Johnson announces he is engaged and expecting baby

Boris Johnson has announced that he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds engaged and expecting a baby in summer. "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," a spokesperson for the couple said.

The pair have been living together in 10 Downing Street since July and have even adopted an adorable dog, Dilyn.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds arrive at the Conservative Party Conference in September

In September, it was revealed that the Prime Minster and Carrie had adopted the fluffy new Downing Street resident from an animal rescue charity in Wales. At the time, Dilyn was carried into his new home in a little red puppy box, and the pub certainly hasn't had the easiest start to life – he was abandoned by puppy farmers!

Boris and Carrie outside no 10

The last time a sitting Prime Minister welcomed a child was in August 2010, when David and Samantha Cameron welcomed Florence Rose Endellion into their family.

Boris has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the politician married 25 years ago. He also has an eleven-year-old daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant.

During the general election in November the leader of the Conservative party was asked by LBC how many children he had, and responded: "I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election. I'm therefore not going to comment on them."

Not much is known about Boris and Carrie's relationship. Boris' wife-to-be is 31-years-old and was previously head of communications for the Tories, but now works for an ocean conservation charity.

