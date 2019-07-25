Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds will be the first couple to do this at 10 Downing Street Say HELLO! to the new First Girlfriend

When Boris Johnson moves into 10 Downing Street this weekend, he is expected to be joined by his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. The new Prime Minister has said he plans to take the four-bedroom flat above No 11 Downing Street, which is more spacious and comfortable than the two-bedroom apartment next door at No 10.

Carrie, who lives in Camberwell, is not expected to move in straight away, but when she does, the ex-Tory PR guru will be the first live-in girlfriend at No 10. Previously, Prime Ministers have only been joined by their wives or husbands.

Carrie outside No 11 Downing Street

Boris is expected to relocate in a few days after the flat has had a deep clean and former Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip move out. The Sun reports that Sajid Javid, the UK's new chancellor, is expected to stay in his family home in Fulham, west London with his wife Laura and their four children, instead of moving into the small, two-bedroom flat above No 10.

Carrie has been keeping a low-profile since her relationship with Boris, who at the time was married to Marina Wheeler, came to light last year. But she made an appearance outside No. 10 Downing Street on Wednesday when Boris gave his speech. The campaigner and conservationist looked gorgeous in a floral summer £120 midi dress by Ghost. It's not known when Carrie and Boris first started dating but they spent Valentine's Day of 2018 together.

After graduating from the University of Warwick with first-class honours, Carrie worked as a press officer for the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, supporting Tory names including Amber Rudd and Michael Gove. The 31-year-old was a special adviser for Sajid Javid at the Department of Communities and Local Government and special adviser for John Whittingdale at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport. She was promoted to Director of Communications for the Conservative Party and worked with Boris during his time as Mayor of London.

Carrie left Westminster in 2018 and moved to Bloomberg to do the PR for their Vibrant Oceans programme. She is a big campaigner for ocean and marine welfare, even campaigning alongside Boris' father, Stanley Johnson.

