Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is being tested for coronavirus after returning to Canada with "mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever" on Wednesday evening. Sophie was in London at the WE Day UK Charity event and concert, which was held last week, and is currently self-isolating while she awaits the return of her test results. According to her husband's office, her "symptoms have since subsided". The Prime Minister is also self-isolating, despite not displaying any symptoms, "out of an abundance of caution".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Trudeau's meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

"The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself," Cameron Ahmad, Trudeau’s communications director, wrote in a statement. "However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results."

The statement added: "We continue to base all our decision on the best evidence, science, and advice from our highly trained medical professionals and public health officials to protect the well-being of Canadians and reduce the risks of COVID-19 to our country."

MORE: Queen Letizia and King Felipe mourn sad loss of friend as they attend funeral

Prime Minister Just Trudeau has also decided to self-isolate

MORE: Crown Princess Mary's children forced to leave school in Switzerland and return to Denmark amid coronavirus pandemic

The Trudeau's aren't the only public figures to take precautionary measures. Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe have also been tested for coronavirus, it was confirmed on Thursday. A statement issued by the Spanish royal family read: "Based on the recent public activities of HM the Queen and the information transmitted by the Government, as a preventive measure indicated by the health authorities, their Majesties have carried out the corresponding COVID detection test this morning. The results of these tests will be publicly communicated. Thank you." This statement came moments after it was reported that Felipe's latest public appearance, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, had been cancelled.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe have also been tested for coronavirus

The decision to be tested comes after Queen Letizia met with the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, on Friday. It has since been confirmed that the Minister has COVID-19. His partner, Pablo Iglesias, vice president of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, has been quarantined.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.