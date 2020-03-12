Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain tested for coronavirus amid pandemic

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe have been tested for coronavirus, it has been confirmed. A statement issued by the Spanish royal family read: "Based on the recent public activities of HM the Queen and the information transmitted by the Government, as a preventive measure indicated by the health authorities, their Majesties have carried out the corresponding COVID detection test this morning. The results of these tests will be publicly communicated. Thank you." This statement came moments after it was reported that Felipe's latest public appearance, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, had been cancelled.

The decision to be tested comes after Queen Letizia met with the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, on Friday. It has since been confirmed that the Minister has COVID-19. His partner, Pablo Iglesias, vice president of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, has been quarantined.

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe

The Spanish royals' decision comes the same week that a handful of high-profile COVID-19 diagnoses have made headlines. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the virus. The 63-year-old Oscar winner is currently in Queensland, Australia filming Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic on Elvis Presley. He wrote on Instagram on Thursday that both he and Rita had been feeling unwell, and so decided to get tested. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches," Tom shared. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

MORE: Queen Letizia and King Felipe mourn sad loss of friend as they attend funeral

The Spanish royals have been tested for COVID-19

MORE: Queen Letizia delights fans by recycling a cream Hugo Boss outfit for the basketball

On Wednesday, it was also revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker's sister-in-law, Janet Broderick, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Matthew Broderick's sister, 64, fell ill after attending a parish conference in Kentucky, where another attendee had been diagnosed with the fast-spreading virus.

