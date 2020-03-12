Crown Princess Mary's children forced to leave school in Switzerland and return to Denmark amid coronavirus pandemic The Danish royal children were on a 12-week school stay

The royal court has confirmed that the Danish royal family has returned home from Switzerland, in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have been living in the country while their children Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have been studying at the Lemania-Verbier International School.

In a statement, the Danish royal court said: "In light of the worsening situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince couple has decided that the family will leave home from Switzerland. The Crown Prince couple find it most natural to return home and stand with the Danes in a time that requires a lot of everyone and where there is a shared responsibility for looking after each other."

The family moved to Switzerland on 6 January for the Danish royal children to complete a 12-week term at the international school. The statement added that the young royals will continue their education at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte, when public institutions reopen in the country.

Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Wednesday that the country will close all kindergartens, schools and universities for two weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Last week, Crown Princess Mary cancelled her appearance at the OECD 2020 Global Forum on Environment in Paris. The torchlight train in Fredensborg, which Queen Margrethe was due to receive on 12 March, is also not taking place. Queen Margrethe's younger sister, Princess Benedikte has also cancelled a number of engagements.

