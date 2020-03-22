Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her fears for how her daughter, Bo, will cope during the coronavirus pandemic in a candid Instagram post. The mum-of-four's second eldest child has a congenital heart condition, and Ulrika posted a snap of the 20-year-old at home, writing: "I know everything is relative and there are people worse off but this is our reality. For this one with a compromised immune system and underlying health (cardiac) condition - [expletive] has just got real."

Bo has a heart condition

She continued: "And I don’t know what the road ahead holds; don’t know how to stop her going insane; keep her protected and entertained. And not even feeling secure in my own state of mind enough to know how to lead the way and keep everyone smiling." She also opened up about the situation in her column for The Sun, writing: "I'm not going to lie. I don't think I've felt so anxious in all my 52 years." The TV presenter also found humour in the situation, as Bo has had to return home from school, writing: "I pray for her good health, along with all my family... and everyone else, of course. But by Monday I was already wondering if I might actually murder her."

Bo, 20, is currently at home with her family during the pandemic

She explained: "I am a patient mum who loves her unconditionally. But I will soon have two more 'ungratefuls' at home — Martha, 15, and Malcolm, 11. I am starting to doubt my capacity as a human, let alone a mum." Bo was tested for coronavirus after suffering from heart pains after returning from university, and was taken to hospital and put in isolation while they ruled out the virus. Ulrika wrote: "Yesterday was fraught with anxiety and exhaustion. Oldest Female Ungrateful had come home from Uni full of flu-like symptoms and painful chest. Wasn't allowed to go to Dr's. 111 sent an ambulance to get her (very calmly) and took her to A&E where Corona had to be ruled out in isolation and investigations pursued due to her cardiac defect."

