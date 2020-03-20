Although Death in Paradise was due to begin filming season ten in Guadeloupe in April 2020, unfortunately the filming has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, HELLO! can confirm. According to studio bosses, the decision came due to the health and safety of the cast and crew along with logistical challenges.

Filming has been postponed

The show's executive producer, Tim Key, said: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Red Planet Pictures the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

READ: Death in Paradise viewers have major complaint over latest episode

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little sings Imagine

The star of the show, Ralf Little, has yet to comment on the series' being postponed. However, he has opened up about his latest travel series being put on pause alongside his co-star, Will Mellor, while in South Africa. He said: "We’re in South Africa, it’s pretty amazing. We’re supposed to be filming day one of World’s Most Dangerous Roads, where we drive around these incredible mountains passes in a car. Yesterday, we arrived and we saw giraffes, wildebeests and all sorts of crazy stuff. But, at the moment we’re on stand down, we don’t know whether we need to get coronavirus tests."

READ: Former Death in Paradise star Ben Miller set to play lead role in new ITV drama

Will added: "The airport is on lockdown, so we don’t know if we’re going to be kicked out, stay here, tested, that's the situation, bit gutted really." It looks like Ralf is already making the most of spending time indoors, as he poked fun at the viral video of celebs singing Imagine by John Lennon on his Instagram stories. After he starts singing, he is interrupted by another version of himself, who tells him to stop!