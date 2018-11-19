Ulrika Jonsson's daughter to become a future royal nanny? The mum-of-four had some very exciting news for her daughter Bo

Ulrika Jonsson was one very proud mum after finding out that her eldest daughter, Bo, had been offered a place at the college of her dreams last week. And what's more, it's somewhere that has very royal connections! Taking to Instagram, the TV personality shared a photograph of Bo looking delighted at the thought of going off to train at Norland College in Bath. She wrote next to the picture: "This one's face. The face of a girl who has just been offered a place to train as a nanny @norlandcollege! We're all now in tears. Conditions apply, Norland nannies." Fans were quick to congratulate Bo, with one writing: "Wow, fantastic news," while another said: "Well done! You'll have an amazing time and career!" A third added: "Oh wow, so pleased for you, well done!"

Ulrika Jonsson's daughter Bo has been accepted to study at Norland College

The prestigious school has trained royal nannies, and is where Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to source a nanny to look after their children. Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been with the family since Prince George was a baby, and looks after him and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when William and Kate are undertaking royal engagements. Maria is incredibly proud of where she studied, and wears her Norland uniform with pride to royal events and special occasions when she is seen out with the Cambridge family.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their Norland nanny Maria

Ulrika is also mum to sons Cameron and Malcolm, and daughter Martha, and often shares snippets of her family life on social media. Bo celebrated her 18th birthday at the beginning of November, and her milestone year was extra special for her mum. Bo was born with a congenital heart condition and had her first heart operation at just six days old. Ulrika posted a series of photographs of her daughter on Instagram to mark her big day, telling her daughter how proud she was of her, and how she never thought that they would be celebrating such a big birthday.

