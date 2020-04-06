Alison Hammond's son was less than impressed when he walked in on her dancing to TikTok in the kitchen at the weekend. The This Morning star shared a video with fans showing her performing her best moves for the camera at home, when Aiden unexpectedly catches her in the act. The teenager can be seen in the background of the video, walking into the kitchen wearing a red dressing gown and carrying a bowl. He can be seen looking at his mum, who promptly bursts into laughter when she realises she’s been caught. "When you throw shapes in the kitchen and your son walks in not impressed," Alison, 45, captioned the clip. Among those to comment on the post was Alison's This Morning colleague Ruth Langsford, who wrote: "His face!!!" Dr Ranj, meanwhile, wrote: "DEAD!"

Alison tends to keep her son out of the spotlight, although last summer she did share a photo as they enjoyed spending time on holiday together this week. The former Big Brother contestant went away with her son and her godsons to Norfolk for a few days, and shared a lovely selfie of them all together on Instagram. She wrote: "Lovely memories being made in @darwinescapes this week with this lovely bunch. Hope you're all having lush times with your families this summer!!" The star then included the hashtags "#summerholidays#family #son #godsons#livingmybestlife #norfolk." Fans were quick to comment on the similarities between mother and son, and many couldn't believe just how old Aiden looked, with one writing: "Omg is that your son? I swear you only had him last year." Another user wrote: "God Alison, your son looks like you." A third added: "Your son is so handsome! Love his haircut."

The This Morning star shared a rare photo of her son last summer

In a 2018 interview with the Mirror, Alison opened up about trying to juggle her TV career with raising her son as a single mum. "I'm concentrating on This Morning and being a parent. Trying to find that balance is hard, sometimes I don't get it completely right. I have got a 12-year-old son and I do want to be there for him. It's just trying to get that balance," she shared.

Alison also revealed that Aiden isn't at all bothered about his mum being on TV. "He follows me on Instagram, so he'll come home and say, 'Oh you're married to The Rock, is he my step-dad now, mum?' Kids don't watch TV, they watch YouTube. No kid of 12 or 13 watches TV so he's really not bothered. He's been born into this so this has been his life."