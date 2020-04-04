Eamonn Holmes shared a touching message with his fans on Instagram on Friday evening. The This Morning presenter uploaded a quote, which read: "The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, worry about the future, or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly." Fans of the TV star appreciated the reminder to try and remain upbeat despite concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford defend themselves for not social distancing on This Morning

One commented: "Thank you for that lovely. Much love and good, strong health to you and your family." To which Eamonn replied: "And to you and yours Hannah. Such worrying times." Another said: "Wise words Eamonn we have to remind ourselves to be positive for sure and live in the present and know that the future doesn’t exist, it’s just a guess! Sending you lots of love!! Stay safe."

Eamonn shared a thoughtful post with fans

The 60-year-old recently shared a peek into his working-from-home setup with his fans on social media. The Manchester United fan has his very own room filled with team memorabilia, a red floor in honour of the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. The room also has a desk and computer for him to work from and, most importantly, a life-sized cut out of wife Ruth Langsford wearing an apt red dress.

Ruth is always close to Eamonn

"I have found a great solution to working from home with Ruth," Eamonn captioned the post. "Even though she's constantly by my side and despite a shaky start there hasn't been a disagreement in days. Never a cross word. #workingfromhome #workmates #workfromhome."

Of course, Eamonn's comments are said in gest, as he has previously shared his admiration for Ruth with HELLO!: "I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities," he said. "She is an amazing person – I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older."

