Ruth Langsford shared what she's been up to at the weekend in a new video posted to Instagram. The presenter spoke directly to camera as she walked outside on Saturday evening, dressed in a stylish silver puffer jacket and large sunglasses. She said: "Evening! Decided to save my walk for the evening because I've just been busy around the house, cleaning and tidying and cooking, and just keeping myself busy. So I've just walked round to see my mum, well, I say see her – wave at her through the window, which is better than nothing. She's fine, I'm just walking Maggie, beautiful evening. Hope you're all staying in, staying safe, see you soon."

The 60-year-old added a caption to the video, which read: "What a beautiful day it’s been... surreal really considering the devastation that Covid19 is causing. Hope you’re all keeping safe. Take care." Ruth often spends time with her mum Joan, especially at the weekends, when Joan can usually be found preparing Sunday lunch with her daughter. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the older woman is remaining at home for the foreseeable future. Ruth has been checking in with her regularly since the government lockdown began last month, however, including on Mother's Day.

The star's fans responded in kind, commenting: "Stay safe my lovely," "Take care," and: "Hope you're all looking after yourself and lovely Maggie is keeping you all smiling!" Ruth is not only keeping busy at home but in her work life, too. The mum-of-one is continuing to present This Morning on Fridays alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes, with whom she shares 18-year-old son Jack.

The pair have tried to keep viewers' spirits up, including a segment on the most recent episode where Ruth learned to cut her own hair and Eamonn sneaked up behind her to tease her that he was about to give it a try, too! The former GMTV star also posted a touching message on Instagram on Friday in an effort to inspire his fans. It read: "The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, worry about the future, or anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly."

