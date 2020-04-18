Joe Wicks asks Kate Middleton and Prince William to join his live P.E. class next week The fitness guru wants to workout with the royals

Joe Wicks has a royal dream and is asking his fans and friends to help him achieve it - to get the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to join his live YouTube fitness class next week.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Joe, who has been helping the nation stay fit during the coronavirus lockdown with his fitness classes every morning at 9am, wrote: "Prince William and Kate, now that would be an absolute honor if they joined us with #pewithjoe on Monday. Do you think they would do #fancydressfriday too? Comment below and tag @kensingtonroyal if you think they should get involved on Monday."

The caption was posted next to a video of the couple speaking to BBC News on Friday morning. In it, Prince William and Kate tell the presenter what their excercise regime has been like whilst self-isolating in the Norfolk home, with the dad-of-three explaining: "We've been for the odd walk, the odd bike ride as well. So we keep the children busy and active and healthy."

He then added: "We haven't quite done the Joe Wicks workout that everyone else seems to be doing although we are not far off. That might happen at some point."

Joe's celebrity friends were quick to share their excitement at the prospect of the royals joining in, with Jamie Oliver writing: "Brilliant!" and Nadia Sawalha saying: "By royal appointment!!!"

The 33-year-old has been the nation's P.E. teacher since lockdown began four weeks ago, and has since created 20 workout videos that have reached an incredible 40 million views. So many have tuned in that Joe's advertising revenue has seen a huge spike, and much to everyone's surprise, on week one, the star revealed he was donating it all to the NHS.

Revealing the news on his Instagram profile, the fitness guru wrote: "Words can't express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nation's P.E. teacher. I've been overwhelmed with the response and the support it's had from everyone. As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I've seen or experienced on my channel before."

He continued: "So I've decided that as long as I'm the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now. All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now."