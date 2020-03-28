Joe Wicks has been the nation's P.E. teacher for the last week, with an average of 3 million viewers tuning in every day to watch his live workouts on YouTube.

So many have tuned in that Joe's advertising revenue has seen a huge spike, and much to everyone's surprise, on Friday night the star revealed he was donating it all to the NHS.

Revealing the news on his Instagram profile, the fitness guru wrote: "Words can't express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nation's P.E. teacher. I've been overwhelmed with the response and the support it's had from everyone. As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I've seen or experienced on my channel before."

He continued: "So I've decided that as long as I'm the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now. All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now."

The father-of-two ended the message by thanking the viewers for joining in and helping him raise money for the NHS.

The star's celebrity friends were quick to react, with Jamie Oliver's wife Jools commenting: "So lovey thank you @thebodycoach our kids have loved having you in our house. big hugs to your gorgeous brood". Niall Horan wrote: "Incredible stuff wicksy," whilst This Morning's Ruth Langsford said: "Fantastic Joe....congratulations! Thank you for supporting the @nhswebsite Keep up the good work x x."

Joe's past week has been a successful one professionally, but in his personal life, the father-of-two has had to undergo an operation after breaking a bone in his hand after falling from his bike. The 33-year-old shared a picture from the operation room on Friday afternoon and later told his more than three million Instagram followers that it was "all fixed" whilst thanking the "wonderful NHS staff and Kingston Hospital".

Joe Wicks will be live Monday-Friday at 9am on his YouTube account 'The Body Coach'.