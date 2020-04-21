Dawn French has marked her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband Mark Bignell in a very special way! Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, the 62-year-old actress posted a gorgeous photo of the sweet gift her husband gave her to mark the occasion amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "#7thweddanniv Copper heart from him. Yeah," she simply captioned the post. The snap itself saw a beautiful copper wire shaped heart placed next to two beautiful white flowers.

Dawn French shared this photo on her wedding anniversary

Davina McCall was one of the first to reply, saying: "Oh my god x that's so cute x." [sic] Fellow comedian Janey Godley wrote: "That's stunning." Dawn tied the knot with charity boss Mark in 2013 after a year of dating, and the pair have been happily married ever since. The couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony held in the pretty coastal town of Newquay in Cornwall, with guests including filmmaker Richard Curtis and Dawn's comedy partner Jennifer Saunders.

WATCH: Dawn French recounts moment husband Mark proposed to her

WATCH: Dawn tells marriage proposal story

The Vicar of Dibley star was previously married to Sir Lenny Henry for 25 years; they split in 2010. In 2016, Dawn opened up about her life following her split from Lenny, telling the Sunday Times: "I remarried and I married a very cheerful man, and I've come to realise just how important cheerfulness is – it's a wonderful thing."

Dawn has previously praised Mark's role in the transition period that followed her divorce. "I thought, 'Oh God, what do I do now? Do I have to do dating? How repulsive. I'll have to buy new pants.' I did do some dating and it was excruciating and difficult as I'm not an accomplished flirter. Then, bang, I met somebody else. I started to claim my life back. It's a life with him. I know that I will make a good life for myself with all sorts of things as armour. Including stuff my new chap is teaching me that I never knew. Now my life is in Cornwall with him. I hope it is a life together."

The actress tied the knot with Mark in 2013

"I 100 per cent thought I would be on my own – but that didn’t bother me," she said, reports Closer Magazine. "I was enjoying having time to myself. I thought it would be sad if I didn’t have a cuddle with somebody again… but I didn’t need to live vicariously through a man and I didn’t need a knight in shining armour, I'm not sentimental like that. And then of course that is when I met him, just a couple of days later."

