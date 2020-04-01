Dawn French is currently delighting fans by starring in The Trouble with Maggie Cole, where she accidentally spills plenty of details about the lives of her friends and neighbours in a radio interview. But how much do we know about the star's own family life? While the Vicar of Dibley actress keeps her marriage to Mark Bignell private, she did previously open up about their hilarious engagement story on The Graham Norton Show. Watch the video here...

The pair will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary this year after tying the knot back in 2013 in a beautiful ceremony in Newquay, Cornwall. The couple had hired the exclusive Scarlet Hotel to house guests including singer Alison Moyet, filmmaker Richard Curtis and Dawn's comedy partner Jennifer Saunders. Dawn's daughter Billie, her child with ex-husband Lenny Henry, was also present. At the time, an insider told the Daily Mail that the nuptials were a "very classy and understated affair", adding: "The hotel looked stunning. They had rented out the whole place exclusively for the weekend."