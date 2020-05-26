Debbie McGee has recalled a sweet story regarding her late husband Paul Daniels and the royals. Speaking on her podcast Spill The Tea this week, the former Strictly Come Dancing star recalled the moment Princess Anne asked her brother Prince Andrew to give the celebrity magician a lift in a helicopter after he was running late for a show. The late star joined the royals for a televised event, called It's a Royal Knockout, at Alton Towers, and he needed to rush to another engagement afterwards.

"At the end of the day Paul ran to say goodbye to Princess Anne and said, 'I'm really sorry I can't stay for the party afterwards, it's overrun by two hours and I'm meant to be on stage in an hour at the Savoy,'" she shared. "Paul was doing a cabaret for a private party [at the Savoy]. So Princess Anne said, 'Have you got someone to drive your car back to London?' and Paul said, 'Yes I have, of course' - that was muggins, me."

Debbie McGee and Paul Daniels were married for 28 years

The 61-year-old then remembered how Anne asked Prince Edward to find his brother Andrew. "Edward ran off, brought Prince Andrew back and [Princess Anne] said, 'Have you still got the Queen's helicopter?' He said, 'Yes' and she said, 'Well go and get it ready, you're going to fly Mr Daniels back to Windsor Castle. I'll phone ahead and get a car ready – he's got to be at the Savoy," continued Debbie.

"I waved them off on the helicopter pad with Prince Andrew piloting it and Fergie in the lounge with Paul below, where Paul I think did card tricks all the way to Windsor Castle. When he got there, she'd not only just organised a car, it was the Queen's car. He got into his tuxedo in the back of it going along the M4. Then he got to the Savoy, walked on stage… and had a great night." Debbie married Paul in April 1988, a decade after they first met in 1979. The TV star, who was married for 28 years, sadly lost her husband in 2016 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.